Zondo Commission wants proof that Nombembe leaked Gordhan's statement
It's being reported that Terence Nombembe leaked Minister Pravin Gordhan's statement to the commission because of this close relationship with him.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has called on those who've accused the state capture commission's head of investigations Terence Nombembe of leaking information to come forward.
It's being reported that Nombembe leaked Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan's statement to the commission because of this close relationship with him.
It's alleged Nombembe wanted Gordhan to support him for an appointment as head of the National Prosecuting Authority.
The commission says the Public Enterprises Minister lodged a complaint with the commission's register over his leaked statement.
Spokesperson Mbuyiselo Stemela says an internal investigation is currently underway.
“The commission wishes to invite those who’ve made the allegations that he is responsible for the leaks to come forward and furnish the commission with evidence to support the allegation so that the allegations can be considered.”
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa: Money from company holding govt tenders funded presidential campaign
-
Discovery Bank accused of intending to discriminate against minorities
-
[FIRST ON EWN] Vytjie Mentor backtracks on state capture testimony
-
Dis-chem: Workers' wage demands unreasonable
-
Criminal probes against Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Grama recommended
-
Lotto results: Wednesday 14 November 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.