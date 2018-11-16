Zondo Commission wants proof that Nombembe leaked Gordhan's statement

It's being reported that Terence Nombembe leaked Minister Pravin Gordhan's statement to the commission because of this close relationship with him.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has called on those who've accused the state capture commission's head of investigations Terence Nombembe of leaking information to come forward.

It's being reported that Nombembe leaked Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan's statement to the commission because of this close relationship with him.

It's alleged Nombembe wanted Gordhan to support him for an appointment as head of the National Prosecuting Authority.

The commission says the Public Enterprises Minister lodged a complaint with the commission's register over his leaked statement.

Spokesperson Mbuyiselo Stemela says an internal investigation is currently underway.

“The commission wishes to invite those who’ve made the allegations that he is responsible for the leaks to come forward and furnish the commission with evidence to support the allegation so that the allegations can be considered.”