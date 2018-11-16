At least 42 killed in Zimbabwe bus fire

The news of his latest tragedy comes just eight days after two buses collided in the east of the country, killing 50 people.

HARARE - At least 42 people have been burnt to death and another 27 injured in Zimbabwe after a passenger bus caught fire in the south of the country.

The bus was travelling to South Africa on Thursday night when it went up in flames.

The blaze is believed have been sparked by a leaking gas cylinder.

The details of this accident are still just emerging.

State media is reporting that the accident occurred around 11pm yesterday.

A leaking gas cylinder brought aboard the Brooklyn Express bus by one of the passengers is thought to have started the fire which then engulfed the vehicle.

The news of his latest tragedy comes just eight days after two buses collided in the east of the country, killing 50 people.