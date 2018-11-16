At least 42 killed in Zimbabwe bus fire

-
Questions raised over ex-Eskom CFO Anoj Singh’s 'suspicious' R16mLocal
-
Jacob Zuma files court papers for stay of prosecutionLocal
-
Phallic-shaped owl statue in Serbia's north sparks protestsWorld
-
Drought-hit Cape Town should cut down 'alien' trees - studyLocal
-
[LISTEN] Options available to matriculants after writing examsLocal
-
Abram Masango quits Eskom after being placed on suspensionBusiness
-
All or nothing for Proteas women against EnglandSport
-
Bulls vs Stormers to kick off SA's 2019 Super Rugby seasonSport
-
Weekend Sport: SA's Magnificent 7Sport
-
Japan promoter says Mayweather bout with kickboxer back onSport
-
Faf du Plessis urges Australia to keep the aggressionSport
-
Ajax CT, NSL settle Tendai Ndoro eligibility sagaSport
-
[WATCH] Cassper Nyovest, Shwi Nom'tekhala team up in new songLifestyle
-
Hockney sells for $90.3m, smashes living artist recordLifestyle
-
Diddy's ex-girlfriend Kim Porter found deadLifestyle
-
John Lennon’s killer recalls inner ‘tug of war’ before the murderLifestyle
-
Facebook identifies 2.1 million posts as bullyingWorld
-
Shawn Mendes has Taylor Swift to thank for getting over stage nervesLifestyle
-
Cristiano Ronaldo is 'engaged'Lifestyle
-
[WATCH] DJ Speedsta gears up for 2019Lifestyle
-
More big names added to Global Citizen line-upLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] 'It’s time to reflect on what has gone wrong with ANC'Politics
-
Mokonyane rejects claims she hasn’t supported SABC amid financial woesPolitics
-
NDPP interviews set to conclude todayPolitics
-
[WATCH LIVE] Final candidates appear before NDPP interview panelPolitics
-
Patricia de Lille to continue fight to clear her namePolitics
-
Basa: Ramaphosa must give investors certainty over land expropriationBusiness
-
[ANALYSIS] Why giving title deeds isn’t the panacea for land reform in SAOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Why Moyane’s removal is key to Ramaphosa’s chances of successOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Crisis proofing South Africa’s water securityOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] SA’s commissions of inquiry: What good can they do?Opinion
-
[OPINION] Dlamini & Gigaba: All they touch turns to unethical ruinOpinion
-
[OPINION] In midterms, a cautionary tale for TrumpOpinion
-
[FEATURE] Collaboration, science and Mandela’s legacyAfrica
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Abram Masango quits Eskom after being placed on suspensionBusiness
-
Gigaba's woes mount as Treasury report implicates him in Transnet improprietyBusiness
-
[MUST READ] Treasury report on allegations at Eskom and TransnetLocal
-
Eskom sets aside R11.5bn to address coal supply shortagesBusiness
-
Treasury report implicates 3 former Eskom execs in wrongdoingBusiness
-
Don’t rule out load shedding, Eskom warns SABusiness
At least 42 killed in Zimbabwe bus fire
The news of his latest tragedy comes just eight days after two buses collided in the east of the country, killing 50 people.
HARARE - At least 42 people have been burnt to death and another 27 injured in Zimbabwe after a passenger bus caught fire in the south of the country.
The bus was travelling to South Africa on Thursday night when it went up in flames.
The blaze is believed have been sparked by a leaking gas cylinder.
The details of this accident are still just emerging.
State media is reporting that the accident occurred around 11pm yesterday.
A leaking gas cylinder brought aboard the Brooklyn Express bus by one of the passengers is thought to have started the fire which then engulfed the vehicle.
The news of his latest tragedy comes just eight days after two buses collided in the east of the country, killing 50 people.
