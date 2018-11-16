Xanthea Limberg lays criminal complaint against De Lille
The complaint relates to Patricia De Lille's alleged interference with the appointment of former city manager Achmat Ebrahim while still mayor in 2016.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town mayoral committee member Xanthea Limberg has laid a criminal complaint against former Mayor Patricia de Lille.
It relates to De Lille's alleged interference with the appointment of former city manager Achmat Ebrahim while still mayor in 2016.
De Lille resigned as Cape Town's first citizen at the end of last month, following a turbulent public spat with the Democratic Alliance (DA).
De Lille allegedly sent Limberg an SMS in September 2016, outlining her preference for Ebrahim to be reappointed.
#DeLille Cape Town Mayco Member for Informal Settlements, Water & Sanitation, Xanthea Limberg, at the CT Police Station to lay a complaint against former mayor Patricia De Lille for allegedly trying to influence the appointment of former City Manager, Achmat Ebrahim. KB pic.twitter.com/9ybZwgKNmQ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 16, 2018
The text purportedly reads: “I want to keep Achmat so score him highest. Thanks.”
Limberg was a member of the selection panel for the position.
She says she immediately flagged the text within DA structures, which led to De Lille being internally investigated by the party.
“I’ve also been willing to hand over my phone to prove that I haven’t been fabricating the story”
Limberg has dared the former mayor to do the same.
Ebrahim resigned as city manager in January this year.
De Lille has vowed to give her full support to the investigation.
“This SMS was allegedly sent two years ago, but it is only being reported to the police now. And the question is: why now after the DA abandoned the Steenhuisen report that included this SMS?”
