[WATCH] Cassper Nyovest, Shwi Nom'tekhala team up in new song
'Sponono Sam' is a love song mash-up of maskandi and kwaito and is the first single from Cassper Nyovbest's new kwaito album 'Sweet and Short'.
JOHANNESBURG - South African hip-hop star Cassper Nyovest has teamed up with legendary maskandi duo Shwi Nom'tekhala for a hot new song titled Sponono Sam.
Sponono Sam is a love song mash-up of maskandi and kwaito and is the first single from Cassper Nyovbest's new kwaito album Sweet and Short.
Shwi Nom'tekhala has also been featured as part of the line up for the upcoming #FillUpMosesMabhida concert happening in Durban on 2 December.
CASSPER NYOVEST in studio with the Legendary Shwi No Mthekhala!!!!— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) November 15, 2018
This is the first single from my forthcoming album #SweetAndShort.
The song is titled #SpononoSam and it drops tonight at midnight!!!!
PLEASE RT pic.twitter.com/vo0U2QilBc
Cassper Nyovest also announced that his record label has partnered with major label Universal Music Group to release the new album.
