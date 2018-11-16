[WATCH] Cassper Nyovest, Shwi Nom'tekhala team up in new song

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
Go

[WATCH] Cassper Nyovest, Shwi Nom'tekhala team up in new song

'Sponono Sam' is a love song mash-up of maskandi and kwaito and is the first single from Cassper Nyovbest's new kwaito album 'Sweet and Short'.

Cassper Nyovest's album cover for 'Sweet and Short'. Picture: @CassperNyovest/Instagram
Cassper Nyovest's album cover for 'Sweet and Short'. Picture: @CassperNyovest/Instagram
38 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South African hip-hop star Cassper Nyovest has teamed up with legendary maskandi duo Shwi Nom'tekhala for a hot new song titled Sponono Sam.

Sponono Sam is a love song mash-up of maskandi and kwaito and is the first single from Cassper Nyovbest's new kwaito album Sweet and Short.

Shwi Nom'tekhala has also been featured as part of the line up for the upcoming #FillUpMosesMabhida concert happening in Durban on 2 December.

Cassper Nyovest also announced that his record label has partnered with major label Universal Music Group to release the new album.

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA