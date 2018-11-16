[WATCH] Cassper Nyovest, Shwi Nom'tekhala team up in new song

'Sponono Sam' is a love song mash-up of maskandi and kwaito and is the first single from Cassper Nyovbest's new kwaito album 'Sweet and Short'.

JOHANNESBURG - South African hip-hop star Cassper Nyovest has teamed up with legendary maskandi duo Shwi Nom'tekhala for a hot new song titled Sponono Sam.

Shwi Nom'tekhala has also been featured as part of the line up for the upcoming #FillUpMosesMabhida concert happening in Durban on 2 December.

CASSPER NYOVEST in studio with the Legendary Shwi No Mthekhala!!!!



This is the first single from my forthcoming album #SweetAndShort.



The song is titled #SpononoSam and it drops tonight at midnight!!!!



PLEASE RT pic.twitter.com/vo0U2QilBc — R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) November 15, 2018

Cassper Nyovest also announced that his record label has partnered with major label Universal Music Group to release the new album.