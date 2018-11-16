Vytjie Mentor: Duduzane Zuma did introduce me to man affiliated with Guptas

Earlier on Friday, EWN revealed that Mentor’s lawyers sent a letter to the commission, in which she apologises for erroneously referring to Fana Hlongwane as the man Zuma introduced her to in 2010.

JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress MP Vytjie Mentor has told Eyewitness News that while she admits she was wrong to implicate Fana Hlongwane in her testimony at the state capture commission, she maintains that Duduzane Zuma did introduce her to a man who was with the Guptas during a flight to China.

In August, Mentor told the Zondo commission that the former president’s son approached her while en route to China and presented two members of the Gupta family to her, along with the unnamed individual.

Mentor admits she only found out what Hlongwane looks like after she implicated him in her testimony at the state capture commission.

She says after her appearance at the commission she went and googled him and realised she made a mistake.

“So when I saw the image on the internet of Fana Hlongwane, I realised that this is not the person Duduzane introduced me to, because the person that Duduzane introduced me to was way taller than the images of Fana Hlongwane.”

She claims she now knows the identity of the man Zuma introduced her to.

She has apologised to Hlongwane for any embarrassment her statement has caused.

