US reduces troop deployment in Africa

The cuts represent the Pentagon's shift from counter-terror to great power competition with China and Russia.

PRETORIA - The United States (US) is reducing its already small troop deployment in Africa.

The cuts represent the Pentagon's shift from counter-terror to great power competition with China and Russia.

The US Africa Command says the cuts to the 7,200 American troops on the continent will amount to less than 10%.

Operations in Somalia, Libya, and Djibouti - where the US has its only permanent military base in Africa - will remain the same.

However, in West Africa, the tactical assistance to forces fighting violent extremist organisations will be replaced with personnel providing advisory, assistance, liaison and intelligence sharing.

A deadly ambush that saw four US soldiers killed in Niger last year has got the American public asking why they were in the first place.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)