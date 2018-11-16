Turkey has more evidence in Khashoggi murder - report
The second voice recording clearly reveals that the murder of the 'Washington Post' columnist had been premeditated, the Hurriyet newspaper said.
ISTANBUL - Turkey has more evidence contradicting the Saudi version of the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi including a second audio recording, a Turkish newspaper reported on Friday.
The second voice recording - said to be 15 minutes - clearly reveals that the murder of the Washington Post columnist had been premeditated, the Hurriyet newspaper said.
That would contradict the statement of the Saudi prosecutor who said on Thursday that five Saudi officials faced the death penalty on charges of killing Khashoggi but exonerated the country's powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of involvement in the murder.
Khashoggi, 59, a critic of the crown prince, was killed and dismembered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on 2 October.
Turkey has said the murder was carried out by a team of Saudis who travelled to Istanbul for that purpose.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the order came from "the highest levels" of the Riyadh government, but stopped short of pointing the finger of blame at the crown prince.
Abdulkadir Selvi, pro-government columnist in the Hurriyet daily, said key findings in the Saudi prosecutor's statement did not overlap with the evidence in the hands of Turkey including two voice recordings.
He claimed that the first seven-minute voice recording proves that Khashoggi was strangled but the second tape recorded shortly before the journalist stepped into the consulate clearly shows the murder was planned in advance.
The second tape proves the 15-member "killer team" seated inside the consulate before Khashoggi's arrival was discussing how to carry out the murder, he said.
Turkey has also evidence that the team made international calls after the murder, he added.
Saudi prosecutors on Thursday announced indictments against 11 people and said a total of 21 individuals were in custody in connection with the killing.
It said execution would be recommended for five of them who "are charged with ordering and committing the crime."
Turkey, however, said the Saudi statement was "insufficient", with Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu insisting that the killing was "premeditated."
Popular in World
-
US firefighter gets world's most extensive face transplant
-
May fights for survival after Brexit divorce deal triggers crisis
-
Phallic-shaped owl statue in Serbia's north sparks protests
-
Cities around the world at risk from climate change
-
Julian Assange charged in US - WikiLeaks
-
Hockney sells for $90.3m, smashes living artist record
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.