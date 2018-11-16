Treasury report: Transnet hired, paid for Gigaba's two bodyguards

This has been revealed in a hefty Treasury forensic investigation into Eskom and Transnet released on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - It’s emerged that Transnet hired and paid for two bodyguards for Malusi Gigaba when he was the Public Enterprises Minister because he believed there were threats on his life.

This has been revealed in a hefty Treasury forensic investigation into Eskom and Transnet released on Thursday.

Investigators have concluded that the Transnet board did not approve the security for Gigaba, and were in fact, unaware of the arrangement.

Gigaba resigned as Home Affairs Minister and Member of Parliament this week, as more allegations of impropriety against him continue to surface.

He was already under police VIP protection when he informed the security unit of the Department of Public Enterprises of threats to his life.

The department's former head of security says these threats were reported to Cape Town police who promised to carry out an assessment.

In the interim, Gigaba approached Transnet to assist with additional security and two officers were appointed, using Transnet vehicles and paid from the freight agency’s payroll.

In his response, Gigaba says the police were unable to provide him with the additional security he needed and he was “advised” that a request had been made to Transnet to assist.

But investigators say Gigaba’s version contradicts that of the Department of Public Enterprises.

The report concludes that the two guards were handpicked under the pretext of providing services to Transnet executives, but they were in fact seconded to the department even before their probation was completed to protect Gigaba.

READ: The final report from Treasury relating to Transnet investigations

Treasury Report Transnet by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)