Treasury report implicates 3 former Eskom execs in wrongdoing

Matshela Koko, Anoj Singh and Suzanne Daniels have been implicated in wrongdoing at the power utility.

CAPE TOWN - A Treasury investigation into Eskom has fingered former Eskom executives Matshela Koko, Anoj Singh and Suzanne Daniels in wrongdoing at the power utility.

Both Koko and Singh have been found to also have misrepresented facts to Parliament regarding their negotiations with Gupta-owned mining company, Tegeta.

Treasury on Friday released three final forensic reports into a range of allegations at Eskom and Transnet.

The investigation also recommends that Koko, Daniels and former board chairperson Ben Ngubane be investigated by the Hawks for leaking confidential information to a third party.

The findings of the Treasury investigations, carried out by Fundudzi, confirms that Eskom’s tender committee gave preferential treatment to the Gupta’s Tegeta mining company.

The board met at 9pm at night to approve a R659 million advance payment for coal.

The Eskom investigation has also found that former executive Matshela Koko may have abused his position of authority.

Meanwhile, investigators say former Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh received funds other than his salary to fund his personal lifestyle.

An analysis of his bank accounts has revealed suspicious credits.

The Treasury investigations have also found that payments made to Trillian Management Consulting were irregular, as there was no contract with Eskom.

It says that Singh misled Parliament in his submission that Eskom had not paid Trillian for insurance claim negotiations related to its Duvha Power Station.

