Treasury report implicates 3 former Eskom execs in wrongdoing
Matshela Koko, Anoj Singh and Suzanne Daniels have been implicated in wrongdoing at the power utility.
CAPE TOWN - A Treasury investigation into Eskom has fingered former Eskom executives Matshela Koko, Anoj Singh and Suzanne Daniels in wrongdoing at the power utility.
Both Koko and Singh have been found to also have misrepresented facts to Parliament regarding their negotiations with Gupta-owned mining company, Tegeta.
Treasury on Friday released three final forensic reports into a range of allegations at Eskom and Transnet.
The investigation also recommends that Koko, Daniels and former board chairperson Ben Ngubane be investigated by the Hawks for leaking confidential information to a third party.
The findings of the Treasury investigations, carried out by Fundudzi, confirms that Eskom’s tender committee gave preferential treatment to the Gupta’s Tegeta mining company.
The board met at 9pm at night to approve a R659 million advance payment for coal.
The Eskom investigation has also found that former executive Matshela Koko may have abused his position of authority.
Meanwhile, investigators say former Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh received funds other than his salary to fund his personal lifestyle.
An analysis of his bank accounts has revealed suspicious credits.
The Treasury investigations have also found that payments made to Trillian Management Consulting were irregular, as there was no contract with Eskom.
It says that Singh misled Parliament in his submission that Eskom had not paid Trillian for insurance claim negotiations related to its Duvha Power Station.
READ: The final report from Treasury relating to Eskom investigations
Treasury Report Eskom by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd
Popular in Business
-
Don’t rule out load shedding, Eskom warns SA
-
Basa: Ramaphosa must give investors certainty over land expropriation
-
Union threatens nationwide Dis-Chem shutdown over wage dispute
-
Eskom suspends head of capital Abram Masango over alleged impropriety
-
[WATCH LIVE] Eskom briefing on coal shortages
-
[LISTEN] You can open a Discovery Bank account in 3 minutes
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.