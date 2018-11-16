Substantial progress made on NHI Bill - Treasury

Treasury has issued a statement on Friday afternoon after the 'Business Day' reported that it's at loggerheads with President Cyril Ramaphosa's special advisor Olive Shisana.

JOHANNESBURG - National Treasury says it’s made substantial progress on key areas of the National Health Insurance (NHI) and has reached agreement on most of the major issues.

Treasury has issued a statement on Friday afternoon after the Business Day reported that it's at loggerheads with President Cyril Ramaphosa's special advisor Olive Shisana.

She allegedly overturned key aspects of the draft NHI Bill that Treasury had fought partially hard to have included.

Following reports that treasury and the president's special advisor have been butting heads over government’s first and most crucial piece of legislation that will put into action its plans of universal healthcare, Treasury has now provided an update.

It says a letter that’s been leaked to the media which suggests there may be problems is part of "vibrant and ongoing engagements to ensure policy coherence.”

Treasury says a war room has been established in the presidency and involves all relevant government departments to ensure the NHI programme is executed successfully.

It says Ramaphosa has provided leadership during the process, adding it's confident that it will soon publish this important bill, paving the way for its talking in Parliament.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)