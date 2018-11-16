Substantial progress made on NHI Bill - Treasury
Treasury has issued a statement on Friday afternoon after the 'Business Day' reported that it's at loggerheads with President Cyril Ramaphosa's special advisor Olive Shisana.
JOHANNESBURG - National Treasury says it’s made substantial progress on key areas of the National Health Insurance (NHI) and has reached agreement on most of the major issues.
Treasury has issued a statement on Friday afternoon after the Business Day reported that it's at loggerheads with President Cyril Ramaphosa's special advisor Olive Shisana.
She allegedly overturned key aspects of the draft NHI Bill that Treasury had fought partially hard to have included.
Following reports that treasury and the president's special advisor have been butting heads over government’s first and most crucial piece of legislation that will put into action its plans of universal healthcare, Treasury has now provided an update.
It says a letter that’s been leaked to the media which suggests there may be problems is part of "vibrant and ongoing engagements to ensure policy coherence.”
Treasury says a war room has been established in the presidency and involves all relevant government departments to ensure the NHI programme is executed successfully.
It says Ramaphosa has provided leadership during the process, adding it's confident that it will soon publish this important bill, paving the way for its talking in Parliament.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa: Money from company holding govt tenders funded presidential campaign
-
Discovery Bank accused of intending to discriminate against minorities
-
[FIRST ON EWN] Vytjie Mentor backtracks on state capture testimony
-
Dis-chem: Workers' wage demands unreasonable
-
Criminal probes against Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Grama recommended
-
Lotto results: Wednesday 14 November 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.