Seven peacekeepers killed in clashes near Ebola-hit part of east Congo
The peacekeepers, from Malawi and one from Tanzania, were killed on Thursday.
GOMA/CONGO - At least seven UN peacekeepers were killed in clashes with militias in an area that is at the centre of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s worst Ebola epidemic, United Nations and diplomatic sources said on Thursday.
“Our peacekeeping colleagues tell us that six peacekeepers from Malawi and one from Tanzania who are part of the UN peacekeeping operation in the DRC ... were killed yesterday, in Beni territory, in North Kivu,” UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York.
Eastern Congo has been plagued by banditry and armed insurrections for more than two decades since the fall of military ruler Mobutu Sese Seko, but the past year has seen a surge in violence around North Kivu.
Beni and the surrounding villages are also suffering an Ebola epidemic that has infected over 300 people and killed two-thirds of them.
This makes it the third worst outbreak ever, after a 2013-2016 outbreak in West Africa, when 28,000 people were infected, and in Uganda in 2000, when there were 425 cases.
Repeated armed attacks by at least two rebel groups are hampering international efforts to contain the virus, by preventing medical workers getting to Ebola victims.
A UN spokesperson said that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “calls on all armed groups to stop their destabilising activities, which continue to add to the suffering of the population and complicate the response to the ongoing Ebola outbreak”.
Popular in Africa
-
At least 42 killed in Zimbabwe bus fire
-
Mountain gorillas off ‘critically endangered’ list in rare recovery
-
Nelson Chamisa apologises for calling supporters ‘stupid’
-
eSwatini princess gets information portfolio in new government
-
Mugabe makes first public appearance since military takeover
-
Italy's Libya talks lay bare deep divisions
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.