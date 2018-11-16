Samwu threatens action if West Rand Municipality salary concerns not addressed

West Rand Municipality is among those who deposited millions with the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) says it will escalate its action if the Gauteng government fails to address the salary concerns of staff at the West Rand District Municipality.

Municipal employees have not been paid salaries and third-party benefit contributions have been disrupted in recent months as the council battles to bring itself out of a dire financial situation.

Acting Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi this week promised that workers complaints will be addressed in the coming week.

Samwu's Siseko Siyothula says if nothing is done in seven days municipal staff across the province will down tools.

“If they don’t want workers to down tools in solidarity of workers at the district municipality, then we will threaten the whole province.”

