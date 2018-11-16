Saldanha Bay protesters’ list of demands handed to municipal bosses
Angry residents met with leaders on Thursday, demanding jobs, proper housing, sports facilities and a reduction in water and electricity tariffs.
CAPE TOWN - Saldanha Bay protesters have handed over a list of demands to municipal bosses.
Mayhem broke out in the West Coast town this week.
Police also stopped another protest that flared up in Langebaan on Friday morning.
Local authorities have now established the motive behind the Saldanha Bay protest.
#SaldanhaBayProtest Violent demonstrations broke out in the West Coast town this morning. The office of the Tabakbaai Resort was set alight. KB pic.twitter.com/ZCjzpIwT0G— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 15, 2018
Acting municipal manager Godfrey Louw says that after meeting with protest leaders at the local police station, a plan has been set in motion.
“The mayor has appointed a committee comprising of officials and councillors to look at these matters. And then we’ll have a follow-up meeting with them on 22 November.”
The Diazville Community Hall, clinic and municipal office and a holiday resort were also torched during demonstrations on Thursday.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
