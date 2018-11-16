Right-to-die advocate Sean Davison facing second murder charge
Davison appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Friday.
CAPE TOWN - Right-to-die advocate Sean Davison is facing a second murder charge.
He's currently out on bail for allegedly helping a friend take his own life in Sea Point in 2013.
In 2010, the university professor made international headlines, for helping his terminally ill mother to die.
He was sentenced to five months of house arrest in New Zealand in 2011.
The State has amended its charge sheet in the murder case against Davison.
The 57-year-old man was arrested in September in connection with his friend Anrich Burger's death five years ago.
Burger had become a quadreplegic after a car accident.
The prosecution alleges that Davison administered a lethal dosage of drugs to Burger in November 2013 at or near the Radisson Hotel.
The right-to-die activist is now facing a charge in connection with the death of Justin Varian in 2015.
According to the State, Davison placed a bag over the man's head and administered helium with the intention of asphyxiating him.
The case has been postponed until January next year for further investigation.
