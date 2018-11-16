Rand steady in early trade

Treasury report: Transnet hired, paid for Gigaba's two bodyguards
Business
The rand was steady against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, in line with a rise in bonds, with turmoil around Britain’s exit from the European Union boosting investor appetite for emerging market assets.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand was steady against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, in line with a rise in bonds, with turmoil around Britain’s exit from the European Union boosting investor appetite for emerging market assets.
At 0707 GMT, the rand traded at R14.1800 per dollar, 0.04% firmer, having closed in New York at R14.1850.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.