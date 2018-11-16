Rand steady in early trade

The rand was steady against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, in line with a rise in bonds, with turmoil around Britain’s exit from the European Union boosting investor appetite for emerging market assets.

At 0707 GMT, the rand traded at R14.1800 per dollar, 0.04% firmer, having closed in New York at R14.1850.