Ramaphosa reveals Bosasa funds were unwittingly used for presidential campaign
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has revealed that a half a million rand payment his son received from facilities management company, African Global Operations, was used to fund his presidential campaign for the African National Congress (ANC).
During question time in the National Assembly 10 days ago, the Democratic Alliance (DA) raised a questionable payment made to Ramaphosa’s son, Andile.
At the time, Ramaphosa said he believed the payment to be above board.
However, on Friday afternoon, he’s issued a correction to that reply - Ramaphosa says he's been subsequently informed that the R500,000 payment was not for consultancy services, but rather a donation was made on behalf of Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson into a trust account used to raise funds for his ANC presidential campaign.
#Ramaphosa correction to his parliamentary reply. pic.twitter.com/VZwDLn5oOG— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 16, 2018
Ramaphosa’s son owns a financial consultancy that does work for the company, which has been linked to dodgy payments to ANC MPs.
The president says he was unaware of the donation when he responded to the DA’s question.
Ramaphosa now says his son offers his services to African Global Operations in a number of African countries, but not South Africa, to avoid a conflict of interest.
