Questions raised over ex-Eskom CFO Anoj Singh’s 'suspicious' R16m

JOHANNESBURG - An analysis of former Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh’s bank accounts show he did not use his salary for a period of three years.

Between July 2012 and July 2015 Singh accumulated a total of over R16 million.

His lawyers have indicated that all funds were received in lieu of their client's employment at Transnet and Eskom.

In July 2012, Singh opened an FNB account with a cash deposit of R200. Six months later his balance was over R3 million and steadily increased year-on-year until July 2015 when he had over R16 million.

The findings of the Treasury investigation show that he didn't use his salary for this period and that Singh is lying by stating that all funds received were from his employers Eskom and Transnet.

However, the analysis of his accounts shows he received other suspicious funds.

It's also unclear why Singh transferred R16 million from his FNB account into two other accounts in July 2016.

Treasury has recommended that Singh be investigated to determine if he used other sources of income to service his personal accounts.

