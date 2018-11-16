Questions raised over ex-Eskom CFO Anoj Singh’s 'suspicious' R16m
Between July 2012 and July 2015 Singh accumulated a total of over R16 million.
JOHANNESBURG - An analysis of former Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh’s bank accounts show he did not use his salary for a period of three years.
Between July 2012 and July 2015 Singh accumulated a total of over R16 million.
His lawyers have indicated that all funds were received in lieu of their client's employment at Transnet and Eskom.
In July 2012, Singh opened an FNB account with a cash deposit of R200. Six months later his balance was over R3 million and steadily increased year-on-year until July 2015 when he had over R16 million.
The findings of the Treasury investigation show that he didn't use his salary for this period and that Singh is lying by stating that all funds received were from his employers Eskom and Transnet.
However, the analysis of his accounts shows he received other suspicious funds.
It's also unclear why Singh transferred R16 million from his FNB account into two other accounts in July 2016.
Treasury has recommended that Singh be investigated to determine if he used other sources of income to service his personal accounts.
READ: The final report from Treasury relating to Eskom investigations
Treasury Report Eskom by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
[FIRST ON EWN] Vytjie Mentor backtracks on state capture testimony
-
Treasury report implicates 3 former Eskom execs in wrongdoing
-
Zondo: Vytjie Mentor's evidence could have serious consequences
-
CT motorist filmed driving over 2 baby geese identified
-
[EXPLAINER] What are Jacob Zuma’s chances of a stay of prosecution?
-
Union threatens nationwide Dis-Chem shutdown over wage dispute
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.