Pressure on Ramaphosa to sign minimum wage, tenure bills into law

The Presidency says Ramaphosa wants to be sure the bills pass constitutional muster and is 'applying his mind with urgency and thoroughness' to them.

CAPE TOWN - The Presidency says that President Cyril Ramaphosa is in the final stages of considering several important bills that have been passed by Parliament but that he has yet to sign into law.

The bills include the National Minimum Wage Bill and the Extension of Security of Tenure Bill, aimed at protecting the rights of people who live on land they do not own.

Ramaphosa has come under mounting pressure to assent to the bills.

But the Presidency says that while all efforts are being made to speed up the process, Ramaphosa wants to be sure the bills, through their drafting and consultation, are constitutional and not vulnerable to any legal challenge.

Ramaphosa’s in-tray is bulging with bills passed by Parliament that he has yet to sign into law.

Congress of South African Trade Unions has been piling on the pressure for him to sign the National Minimum Wage Bill and other labour legislation passed earlier in 2018.

Lobby groups like Right2Know and My Vote Counts have been urging him to assent to the Political Party Funding Bill to ensure transparency about private donations before the May elections.

The Auditor-General is waiting for him to sign the Public Audit Amendment Bill, which will give him powers to act against officials who misspend taxpayers’ money.

The Presidency says Ramaphosa wants to be sure the bills pass constitutional muster and is “applying his mind with urgency and thoroughness” to them.

