Pete Mihalik’s murder suspects to remain separated
The three were arrested shortly after the prominent Cape Town defence lawyer was assassinated in October while dropping his children at school in Green Point.
CAPE TOWN - Three men implicated in the murder of prominent Cape Town defence lawyer Pete Mihalik will continue to be kept at separate prisons.
The men briefly appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Thursday.
Sizwe Biyela, Nkosinathi Khumalo and Vuyile Maliti were arrested shortly after Mihalik was assassinated at the end of October while dropping his children at school in Green Point.
His eight-year-old son was wounded during the attack, while his teenage daughter managed to flee the car when a shooter on foot opened fire.
A media request to photograph the accused has been set aside for now, with Magistrate Greg Jacobs informing the court that an identity parade must still be conducted.
It’s not been divulged at which correctional facilities the men are being kept for safety reasons.
This comes almost a week after Mihalik’s funeral at St Mary’s Cathedral in the Cape Town CBD.
The funeral was attended by some of Mihalik’s clients, including alleged gang boss Ralph Stanfield, as well as Nafiz Modack and Colin Booysen who are two of the accused in an extortion case involving Cape Town restaurants and nightclubs.
The case has been postponed until 29 November.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
