Patricia de Lille to continue fight to clear her name
Embittered former Democratic Alliance (DA) member Patricia de Lille says the fight to clear her name is not over yet.
The Western Cape High Court earlier this week ordered the party to abandon findings made in the Steenhuisen report.
The report contained numerous allegations against De Lille, including maladministration and nepotism. The findings were largely used to compile disciplinary charges against her.
DA deputy federal executive chairperson Natasha Mazzone says the party had already agreed to drop internal investigations against De Lille in an agreement to end her relationship with the party.
She says De Lille should be more worried about the two Bowman Gilfillan’s reports.
“The tactics used by De Lille to cover up corruption had been revealed in the Bowman’s report, which actually confirms the Steenhuisen report’s finding. Many of these findings were confirmed by two Bowman’s reports, which found that she failed in her duties and covered up corruption,” says Mazzone.
But De Lille intends on fighting this too.
“There’s still the one outstanding matter that’s before the High Court that I brought against the City of Cape Town and the DA, to review and set aside the two conflicting reports prepared by Bowman. And I’m still waiting on a court date for that review,” De Lille says.
WATCH: De Lille lays criminal complaint against DA members
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
