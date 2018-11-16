Union threatens nationwide Dis-Chem shutdown over wage dispute
Nupsaw says Dis-Chem failed to meet its demands which include a minimum wage of R12,500 across the board and a 12.5% salary increase.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (Nupsaw) has threatened to shut down operations at Dis-Chem pharmacies, on Friday, nationwide.
Workers belonging to the union are expected to picket outside the drug retailer stores on Friday over a wage dispute.
Nupsaw says Dis-Chem failed to meet its demands, which include a minimum wage of R12,500 across the board and a 12.5% salary increase.
But Dis-Chem says they cannot afford to meet Nupsaw’s demands.
"Dis-Chem is not fighting the issue of financial constraint. They simply don’t want to pay workers a living wage. The strike will continue until the employer is willing to engage the union, so that we can resolve this dispute," says the union’s spokesperson Solly Malema.
Attempts to get hold of Dis-Chem representatives have not yet been successful.
