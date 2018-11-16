Popular Topics
Go

Number of missing in California fire jumps past 600

The seven additional victims brings to 63 the number of people who have died in the so-called Camp Fire in northern California.

Yuba and Butte County Sheriff officers react as they discover a body at a burned out residence after the camp fire tore through the area in Paradise, California on 10 November 2018. Picture: AFP
Yuba and Butte County Sheriff officers react as they discover a body at a burned out residence after the camp fire tore through the area in Paradise, California on 10 November 2018. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

PARADISE/US - The number of people listed as missing in one of California's deadliest wildfires has skyrocketed past 600, authorities said Thursday, as the remains of seven additional victims were found by rescuers.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said the number of missing had more than doubled during the day to 631 as investigators went back and checked emergency calls made when the fire broke out a week ago.

"I want you to understand that the chaos we were dealing with was extraordinary" when the fire started, he told journalists, in explaining the staggering new number.

The seven additional victims brings to 63 the number of people who have died in the so-called Camp Fire in northern California.

At least three other people have died in southern California in another blaze dubbed the Woolsey Fire.

President Donald Trump is set to visit California on Saturday to meet with victims of the wildfires believed to be the worst in the state's history.

