Number of missing in California fire jumps past 600
The seven additional victims brings to 63 the number of people who have died in the so-called Camp Fire in northern California.
PARADISE/US - The number of people listed as missing in one of California's deadliest wildfires has skyrocketed past 600, authorities said Thursday, as the remains of seven additional victims were found by rescuers.
Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said the number of missing had more than doubled during the day to 631 as investigators went back and checked emergency calls made when the fire broke out a week ago.
"I want you to understand that the chaos we were dealing with was extraordinary" when the fire started, he told journalists, in explaining the staggering new number.
The seven additional victims brings to 63 the number of people who have died in the so-called Camp Fire in northern California.
At least three other people have died in southern California in another blaze dubbed the Woolsey Fire.
President Donald Trump is set to visit California on Saturday to meet with victims of the wildfires believed to be the worst in the state's history.
Popular in World
-
Khmer Rouge leaders found guilty of genocide in landmark ruling
-
Trump's summit no-show draws Asian nations closer together
-
Cities around the world at risk from climate change
-
North Korea's Kim inspects testing of newly developed 'tactical' weapon
-
Land reform in SA will not violate Constitution: Ramaphosa
-
Tesla to deliver new Model 3 orders by year end
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.