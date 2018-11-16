NSFAS pleased with application process as deadline looms
NSFAS says its already received at least 250,000 requests for financial aid since September.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) says it is happy with the application process as the deadline for students to apply draws closer.
Applications close on 30 November.
NSFAS says its already received at least 250,000 requests for financial aid since September.
Spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo says they’re expecting a lot of last-minute applications.
“At this rate, NSFAS would have received over 300,000 applications by the time we close the applications. We wish to appeal to all the prospective students who have not applied to do so and also the students who have applied that they must make sure they keep checking their status.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Zondo: Vytjie Mentor's evidence could have serious consequences
-
CT motorist filmed driving over 2 baby geese identified
-
D-Day for Zuma to submit papers for stay of prosecution
-
Opposition parties: Land expropriation fight has just begun
-
Union threatens nationwide Dis-Chem shutdown over wage dispute
-
Criminal complaints laid against motorists filmed drifting on N2
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.