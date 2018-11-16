Popular Topics
NSFAS pleased with application process as deadline looms

NSFAS says its already received at least 250,000 requests for financial aid since September.

High school students fill in their NSFAS online funding applications. Picture: Supplied.
High school students fill in their NSFAS online funding applications. Picture: Supplied.
27 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) says it is happy with the application process as the deadline for students to apply draws closer.

Applications close on 30 November.

NSFAS says its already received at least 250,000 requests for financial aid since September.

Spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo says they’re expecting a lot of last-minute applications.

“At this rate, NSFAS would have received over 300,000 applications by the time we close the applications. We wish to appeal to all the prospective students who have not applied to do so and also the students who have applied that they must make sure they keep checking their status.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

