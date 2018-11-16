NSFAS pleased with application process as deadline looms

NSFAS says its already received at least 250,000 requests for financial aid since September.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) says it is happy with the application process as the deadline for students to apply draws closer.

Applications close on 30 November.

Spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo says they’re expecting a lot of last-minute applications.

“At this rate, NSFAS would have received over 300,000 applications by the time we close the applications. We wish to appeal to all the prospective students who have not applied to do so and also the students who have applied that they must make sure they keep checking their status.”

