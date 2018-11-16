Nelson Chamisa apologises for calling supporters ‘stupid’

The MDC leader told a press conference on Thursday that those who had demonstrated on 1 August over delayed elections results were stupid.

HARARE - Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Nelson Chamisa has apologised to his supporters for calling those who demonstrated against delayed election results stupid.

The demonstrations in August led to an army crackdown that left six civilians dead.

In a tweet on Thursday night, Chamisa said his comments had caused the wrong impression.

My remarks to condemn those who killed or injured the innocent,burnt cars & destroyed property on 1 August used ‘words’ that regrettably created the wrong impression. The people have a constitutional right to demonstrate peacefully. Any discomfort caused is sincerely regretted. — Nelson Chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) November 15, 2018

He said people have a constitutional right to demonstrate peacefully and regretted any discomfort his words had caused.

Chamisa told a press conference on Thursday that those who had demonstrated on 1 August over delayed elections results were stupid.

He said the protesters had opened themselves up to manipulation, a reference to the burning of Zanu-PF vehicles and the intervention of the army that left six civilians dead.

On social media, Zimbabweans have criticised Chamisa’s comments, accusing him of being insensitive and disrespectful.

Warning: Video may contain disturbing scenes

VIDEO: Zimbabwe army uses live rounds against protesters

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)