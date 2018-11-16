#NDPPInterviews: NPA lacks leadership, will to fight corruption, says candidate
Advocate Andrea Johnson stressed the importance of the non-negotiable independence of the NPA and the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).
PRETORIA - A senior State prosecutor says that irrespective of who the president is, they will not deter her from the work she and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) have to do.
This was among Advocate Andrea Johnson’s submissions while being interviewed for the position of prosecutions boss.
President Cyril Ramaphosa set up a panel to help him find the next candidate for the top job.
“If I am appointed as the NDPP, who the president is – and I say this respectively – will not deter from the work I have to do. It will not deter from what the people in the NPA will be requested to do.”
She was asked about the slow pace of corruption cases.
“The NPA sits with the Specialised Commercial Crimes Unit and one has to ask; are they doing what they ought to do in terms of delivering the objectives with regards to corruption? And the simple answer is no because there’s a lack of leadership and will.”
Johnson was met with handshakes and hugs from the panelists when she concluded her two-and-a-half-hour interview.
