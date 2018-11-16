Popular Topics
Go

NDPP interviews set to conclude today

Two more candidates are lined up to be interviewed today.

Minister Jeff Radebe leads the interviews for the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) position at the Union Building on 14 November 2018. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA/Pool)
Minister Jeff Radebe leads the interviews for the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) position at the Union Building on 14 November 2018. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA/Pool)
37 minutes ago

PRETORIA - The process to shortlist three candidates for President Cyril Ramaphosa to consider to be appointed as the next prosecutions boss concludes at the Union Buildings on Friday after four interviews yesterday.

Ramaphosa set up a panel to help him find the next candidate for the top job.

The panel is scheduled to make it’s recommendations early next month.

Day two of interviews started on a high with Andrea Johnson, who was followed by Rodney de Kock, who was asked what he would do if appointed prosecutions boss tomorrow.

"I haven't given that much thought."

Moipone Noko was asked why managerial skills were not listed on her CV.

"I don't know. Maybe it's an inability to write a proper CV."

Advocate Naome Manaka was asked to elaborate on the challenges faced by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

"I understand that it is very late. I've gone through a lot on that institution."

Two more candidates are lined up to be interviewed today.

WATCH: Final candidates appear before NDPP interview panel

