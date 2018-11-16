NDPP interviews: I'm credible - Simphiwe Mlotshwa
The former State prosecutor and practising advocate made the comments while being interviewed for the position of National Director of Public Prosecutions.
PRETORIA - A former State prosecutor and practising advocate says he has the skills and experience to lead the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
Advocate Simphiwe Mlotshwa made the comments while being interviewed for the position of National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).
President Cyril Ramaphosa set up a panel to help him find the ideal candidate for the post.
Mlotshwa, who resigned from the NPA in 2015, believes he is credible.
“Credible in a sense that the values you’re making a reference to are the values that I’ve been religiously adhering to for 18 years of my stay within the NPA. I think I’m credible because all the decisions that I took in the NPA have never been challenged,” Mlotshwa says.
WATCH: Final candidates appear before NDPP interview panel
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
[FIRST ON EWN] Vytjie Mentor backtracks on state capture testimony
-
Treasury report implicates 3 former Eskom execs in wrongdoing
-
Zondo: Vytjie Mentor's evidence could have serious consequences
-
CT motorist filmed driving over 2 baby geese identified
-
[EXPLAINER] What are Jacob Zuma’s chances of a stay of prosecution?
-
Union threatens nationwide Dis-Chem shutdown over wage dispute
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.