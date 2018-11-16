Popular Topics
NDPP interviews: I'm credible - Simphiwe Mlotshwa

The former State prosecutor and practising advocate made the comments while being interviewed for the position of National Director of Public Prosecutions.

A video screengrab of advocate Simphiwe Mlotshwa during the interview for the position of National Director of Public Prosecutions in Pretoria on 16 November. Picture: YouTube.
A video screengrab of advocate Simphiwe Mlotshwa during the interview for the position of National Director of Public Prosecutions in Pretoria on 16 November. Picture: YouTube.
one hour ago

PRETORIA - A former State prosecutor and practising advocate says he has the skills and experience to lead the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Advocate Simphiwe Mlotshwa made the comments while being interviewed for the position of National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).

President Cyril Ramaphosa set up a panel to help him find the ideal candidate for the post.

Mlotshwa, who resigned from the NPA in 2015, believes he is credible.

“Credible in a sense that the values you’re making a reference to are the values that I’ve been religiously adhering to for 18 years of my stay within the NPA. I think I’m credible because all the decisions that I took in the NPA have never been challenged,” Mlotshwa says.

WATCH: Final candidates appear before NDPP interview panel

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA