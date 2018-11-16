[MUST READ] Treasury report on allegations at Eskom and Transnet
JOHANNESBURG - National Treasury has released the final report on the investigation of various allegations at Eskom and Transnet, with the report divided into three parts.
Part one reflects the procurement of locomotives by Transnet, part two reflects the procurement of consultancy services from McKinsey, Regiments and Trillian and part three reflects the procurement of coal from Tegeta and other related matters.
READ: The final report from Treasury relating to Transnet investigations
Treasury Report Transnet by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd
READ: The final report from Treasury relating to Mckinsey, Trillian and Regiments investigations
Treasury Report Mckinsey Regiments Trillian by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd
READ: The final report from Treasury relating to Eskom investigations
Treasury Report Eskom by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd
