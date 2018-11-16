[MUST READ] Treasury report on allegations at Eskom and Transnet

National Treasury has released the final report on the investigation of various allegations at Eskom and Transnet.

Part one reflects the procurement of locomotives by Transnet, part two reflects the procurement of consultancy services from McKinsey, Regiments and Trillian and part three reflects the procurement of coal from Tegeta and other related matters.

READ: The final report from Treasury relating to Transnet investigations

READ: The final report from Treasury relating to Mckinsey, Trillian and Regiments investigations

READ: The final report from Treasury relating to Eskom investigations

