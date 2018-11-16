More pupils to testify in AB Xuma sex assault trial

Johannes Molefe is accused of abusing dozens of children at the AB Xuma Primary School in Orlando East in 2017.

JOHANNESBURG - The State will next week call more pupils to testify about how they were sexually abused, allegedly by a Soweto school guard.

He’s pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

More details are beginning to emerge about the alleged abuse at the AB Xuma Primary School.

This week, three young girls testified about how Molefe touched them inappropriately.

One of the pupils, a nine-year-old girl, told the court the accused lifted her skirt, pulled down her leggings and abused her.

The pupils testified that when the school became aware of the abuse they instructed them not to say a word to anyone.

The trial has been postponed until Monday.

