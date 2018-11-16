Mokonyane rejects claims she hasn’t supported SABC amid financial woes
The SABC is currently in a financial crisis and in the process of retrenching workers.
JOHANNESBURG - Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane has rejected claims that she hasn’t supported the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) as it faces financial challenges.
Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) accused the minister of failing to provide requisite support to the public broadcaster in its efforts to attain a government guarantee.
The SABC is currently in a financial crisis and in the process of retrenching workers.
Mokonyane's spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase says Mokonyane has been meeting with Treasury to find a solution for the SABC.
"The minister’s view is that the statements by Scopa are quite unfortunate, false, and they have no empirical basis to support them. The minister has been of support to the SABC throughout her appointment and tenure as Communications Minister."
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Politics
-
Zondo: Vytjie Mentor's evidence could have serious consequences
-
Basa: Ramaphosa must give investors certainty over land expropriation
-
D-Day for Zuma to submit papers for stay of prosecution
-
[WATCH LIVE] Final candidates appear before NDPP interview panel
-
NDPP interviews set to conclude today
-
Malusi Gigaba resigns as Member of Parliament
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.