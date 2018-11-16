Mokonyane rejects claims she hasn’t supported SABC amid financial woes

The SABC is currently in a financial crisis and in the process of retrenching workers.

JOHANNESBURG - Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane has rejected claims that she hasn’t supported the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) as it faces financial challenges.

Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) accused the minister of failing to provide requisite support to the public broadcaster in its efforts to attain a government guarantee.

Mokonyane's spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase says Mokonyane has been meeting with Treasury to find a solution for the SABC.

"The minister’s view is that the statements by Scopa are quite unfortunate, false, and they have no empirical basis to support them. The minister has been of support to the SABC throughout her appointment and tenure as Communications Minister."

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)