[LISTEN] 'It’s time to reflect on what has gone wrong with ANC'

| ANC stalwart and former MP Ben Turok joins Talk Radio 702 host Karima Brown to discuss the values of the ANC, which he says are different from those in the struggle years.

JOHANNESBURG - On 14 November, African National Congress (ANC) stalwart and former Member of Parliament (MP) Ben Turok wrote an extremely critical article on Business Day on the state of the ruling party.

Turok says, in the article, it is time to openly reflect on what has gone wrong with the ANC and how it can be fixed.

He says the politicians and senior public servants emulate the conduct of a new class of luxury-loving individuals who set new standards of profligacy.

Turok continues to say that it is time to think aloud and reflect publicly on what has gone wrong in the ANC, the government and Parliament, without any equivocation.

Turok joins Talk Radio 702 host Karima Brown to discuss his article and the values of the ANC, which he says are different from those in the struggle years.

“A fundamental error was made by the ANC by not saying we’re going to behave ourselves in a way which is different to a colonial system,” Turok says.

For more information listen to the audio above.

