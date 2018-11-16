[LISTEN] Eskom CEO: Investigation will determine if more staff will be suspended
Radio 702 | Hadebe was speaking on the suspension and resignation of Abraham Masango relating to allegations around the Kusela power station on the same day.
JOHANNESBURG – Earlier on Friday Eskom confirmed that its group head of capital Abram Masango has resigned from the utility after 20 years as a senior executive.
This comes after the utility announced his suspension relating to allegations around the Kusela power station on the same day.
Phakamani Hadebe, Eskom’s group CEO said he received his resignation.
Masango’s lawyers said he resigned due to continues threats and victimisation that he was facing from the power utility.
However, Hadebe disputes these claims.
“You know, people can reach different conclusions on an issue. I had a good relationship with Mr Masango. In fact, I had time to talk to him from time to time.”
READ: The final report from Treasury relating to Eskom investigations
Treasury Report Eskom by on Scribd
Whether more executive members will be suspended, Hadebe said that will all be dependent on the current ongoing investigation involving over 1,000 staff.
So far, more than 200 people have been suspended from the power utility.
Listen to the audio above for more.
