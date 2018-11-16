Zondo: Vytjie Mentor's evidence could have serious consequences
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says it's important that issues that arose from former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor's evidence be properly investigated, saying her evidence could have serious consequences.
JOHANNESBURG – Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says it's important that issues that arose from former African National Congress (ANC) MP Vytjie Mentor's evidence be properly investigated, saying her evidence could have serious consequences.
Mentor was summoned to appear before the state capture commission of inquiry again on Thursday but the inquiry's legal council says it started investigating issues she raised in her testimony earlier this year and the results of that probe will only be available in two weeks.
The commission wants Mentor to go through the outcome of the investigations before she’s cross-examined.
Justice Zondo says it’s important that issues that arose from Vytjie mentors evidence be properly investigated.
“If her evidence is ultimately found to be true by this commission, it could have very serious implications for implicated persons.”
He says if the evidence is not true there could also be serious consequences.
“Her evidence is really very pertinent.”
Mentor will appear before the commission on 30 November, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Monday next week, Mcebisi Jonas will be back for cross-examination on 26 November while Nhlanhla Nene will be back in January.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Politics
-
Opposition parties: Land expropriation fight has just begun
-
Opposition parties hope extradition treaty will speed up Guptas' return to SA
-
Land expropriation: AfriForum gears up for legal challenge
-
Former City of CT councillors sue Maimaine for R1m each
-
[CARTOON] Tom Moyane & Untold Harm For Who?
-
#NDPPInterviews: NPA lacks leadership, will to fight corruption, says candidate
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.