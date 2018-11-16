Popular Topics
Zondo: Vytjie Mentor's evidence could have serious consequences

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says it's important that issues that arose from former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor's evidence be properly investigated, saying her evidence could have serious consequences.

FILE: Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor gives testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry on 27 August 2018. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
13 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says it's important that issues that arose from former African National Congress (ANC) MP Vytjie Mentor's evidence be properly investigated, saying her evidence could have serious consequences.

Mentor was summoned to appear before the state capture commission of inquiry again on Thursday but the inquiry's legal council says it started investigating issues she raised in her testimony earlier this year and the results of that probe will only be available in two weeks.

The commission wants Mentor to go through the outcome of the investigations before she’s cross-examined.

Justice Zondo says it’s important that issues that arose from Vytjie mentors evidence be properly investigated.

“If her evidence is ultimately found to be true by this commission, it could have very serious implications for implicated persons.”

He says if the evidence is not true there could also be serious consequences.

“Her evidence is really very pertinent.”

Mentor will appear before the commission on 30 November, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Monday next week, Mcebisi Jonas will be back for cross-examination on 26 November while Nhlanhla Nene will be back in January.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

