NW Premier Job Mokgoro suspends 2 officials for alleged corruption

The premier made the announcement on Friday morning and the pair will now face disciplinary hearings.

FILE: North West Premier Job Mokgoro during a press briefing at the North West legislature on 22 June 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - North West Premier Job Mokgoro has suspended two chief directors in his office for alleged irregular payments to a service provider.

The premier made the announcement on Friday morning and the pair will now face disciplinary hearings.

The Auditor-General found that the chief directors, who have not yet been named, made payments twenty times more than the initial contract agreement with Nepo Data Dynamics.

More to follow.

