NW Premier Job Mokgoro suspends 2 officials for alleged corruption

JOHANNESBURG - North West Premier Job Mokgoro has suspended two chief directors in his office for alleged irregular payments to a service provider.

The premier made the announcement on Friday morning and the pair will now face disciplinary hearings.

The Auditor-General found that the chief directors, who have not yet been named, made payments twenty times more than the initial contract agreement with Nepo Data Dynamics.

