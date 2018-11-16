Jiba interfered, removed me to protect politicians - advocate Mlotshwa

Simphiwe Mlotshwa says he was called to a meeting at the NPA’s head offices, which was chaired by then acting prosecutions boss Jiba to discuss the 'Amigos' case.

PRETORIA - A former state prosecutor has described how suspended deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba interfered in his high-profile corruption case and later removed him from his post to protect politicians.

Advocate Simphiwe Mlotshwa made the comments during his interview for the position of National Director of Public Prosecutions at the Unions Buildings in Pretoria on Friday.

In 2012, when he was acting KwaZulu-Natal prosecutions boss, he handled the so-called 'Amigos' case in which two MECs were implicated.

Mlotshwa says he was called to a meeting at the NPA’s head offices, which was chaired by then acting prosecutions boss Jiba to discuss the case.

“The bite-sized introductory remark to us was ‘I understand that the DPP in KZN required assistance in the matter’ and her second statement was ‘guys, we need to cut the loss in a sense that some of the accused need to be removed from the matter.’”

He says he resisted pressure to withdraw the charges, but this had consequences.

“Then in July, I was called again in and told the current DPP was going to take over from me and then they thanked me for an excellent job.”

The new acting provincial prosecutions boss Moipone Noko withdrew the charges months later.