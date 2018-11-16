Jacob Zuma files court papers for stay of prosecution

The former president is facing charges of fraud, corruption, racketeering, and money laundering related to the multi-billion rand controversial arms deal concluded in the late 90s.

DURBAN - Former President Jacob Zuma’s lawyers are currently filing his papers in their application for a permanent stay of prosecution.

Zuma’s lawyers were given until Friday to submit the application to bring to a halt his corruption trial that has faced numerous postponements.

The former president last appeared in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 27 July where his new legal team told KwaZulu-Natal Deputy Judge President Mjabuliseni Madondo they needed time to familiarise themselves with the case.

He is facing charges of fraud, corruption, racketeering and money-laundering related to the controversial multi-billion rand arms deal concluded in the late 1990s.

Zuma fired his long-time attorney Michael Hulley, while his rape trial advocate Kemp J Kemp went on retirement earlier this year.

Zuma’s new team of advocates consists of four senior counsels: Mike Hellens, Muzi Sikhakhane, Dawie Joubert and Thabani Masuku. He also has a junior counsel Mpilo Sikhakhane and attorney Daniel Mantsha as part of the strong team.

When Zuma appeared in July, Judge Madondo gave his legal team three months to familiarise themselves with the now 17-year-old case.

A permanent stay of prosecution application is one that is brought before the court to halt a trial or other legal processes.

The stay of prosecution application is different and independent to one asking the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to review its decision to prosecute.

Zuma first considered asking the NPA to review its decision to prosecute him but he has since opted for a permanent stay of prosecution.

