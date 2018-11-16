Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman star in 'The Undoing'

For Grant, this is his first major television role in the US and comes off the back of his acclaimed turn as Jeremy Thorp in the BBC's 'A Very English Scandal'.

LONDON - Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman will play husband and wife in the forthcoming six-part HBO series The Undoing.

The Bridget Jones's Diary star, 58, and the 51-year-old Australian star play Grace and Grant Sachs in David E. Kelley's small screen adaptation of Jean Hanff Korelitz's 2014 tome, You Should Have Known.

The drama tells the tale of the unfortunate events that take place after Grant suddenly goes missing during a public disaster, and follows Grace as she does all in her power to build a new life for her and their son.

For Grant, this is his first major television role in the US and comes off the back of his acclaimed turn as Jeremy Thorp in the BBC's A Very English Scandal.

Whilst Kidman is currently working on season two of HBO's Big Little Lies and will serve as executive producer of The Undoing, along with Per Saari through their own Blossom Films and Bruna Papandrea of Made Up Stories.

Susanne Bier is at the helm of the limited six-episode series.

Meanwhile, Paddington 2 star Grant previously admitted he thought Stephen Frears would spit on his previous movie roles when he first worked with the director.

The pair teamed up on A Very British Scandal, which tells the true story of the political drama which saw British MP and Liberal Party leader Jeremy stand trial in 1979 over accusations that he hired a hitman to kill his alleged ex-lover Norman Scott, a relationship that played out at a time when homosexuality was illegal in the UK.

They previously worked together on 2016 biographical comedy/drama Florence Foster Jenkins and Grant admitted before he first met Frears, he thought he would've have hated his past romantic comedy roles in films such as Notting Hill and Love Actually - but everything worked out nicely.

He told BANG Showbiz: "It's lovely really. I was always surprised with Stephen in anything, he was trendy and left to independent cinema and I was making these commercial romantic comedies which I thought he would probably spit on, which he probably does spit on, but then out of the blue he started saying, 'Let's do a film together,' and we worked on Florence Foster Jenkins and it all worked out very nicely and we liked each other and then he said, 'What's this TV thing, we should take a look at it.' He's got very good taste in material, I always think I have excellent taste but his is even better, he's very good at finding good projects."