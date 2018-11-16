Home Affairs plans to discontinue birth certificates for foreign children
Lawyers for Human Rights says the new regulations propose that foreign children be issued with a 'confirmation of birth' and not a birth certificate
CAPE TOWN - Legal groups have raised concern over the Home Affairs Department's plan to discontinue birth certificates for foreign children born in South Africa.
The public has until Friday to comment on proposed new regulations to the Births and Deaths Registration Act as it pertains to refugees.
Lawyers for Human Rights, the Centre for Child Law, the University of Cape Town's Refugee Rights and the Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town say previously all children were issued with birth certificates, as is required by the Constitution and international law on children's rights.
Lawyers for Human Rights says the new regulations propose that foreign children be issued with a 'confirmation of birth' and not a birth certificate.
The organisation's Liesl Muller says every child has the right to a birth certificate.
She adds in terms of international law, it is the responsibility of the country of birth to issue a birth certificate, regardless of whether citizenship is granted or not.
“The problem with this is that no child can live a normal life without a birth certificate, and the child cannot access basic education and healthcare.”
Muller says the draft regulation requires children to present their confirmation of birth to their embassy in order to obtain a birth certificate from their country of nationality.
“There are certain groups with children who are particularly vulnerable who won’t be able to, for instance, they’ve fled their country and their refugee protection will be removed.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa: Money from company holding govt tenders funded presidential campaign
-
Discovery Bank accused of intending to discriminate against minorities
-
[FIRST ON EWN] Vytjie Mentor backtracks on state capture testimony
-
Dis-chem: Workers' wage demands unreasonable
-
Criminal probes against Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Grama recommended
-
Lotto results: Wednesday 14 November 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.