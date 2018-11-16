Hlatshwayo: We want to make history and beat Nigeria twice

Bafana Bafana hold the bragging rights in recent times after they claimed a shock 2-0 win over Nigeria in Uyo last year, courteously of a brace from Tokelo Rantie.

JOHANNESBURG - Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo says his men want to create a piece of history and beat Nigeria’s Super Eagles for the second time in as many matches when they lock horns at the FNB Stadium in an Afcon qualifier on Saturday.

But the Super Eagles are extremely fired up, judging from the various reports emanating from the West African country, revenge is the order of business at the FNB Stadium.

‘Tyson’ -as he is affectionately known by his football peers - says the team is eager to beat Nigeria again.

“There is always good rivalry between South Africa and Nigeria. As players, we want to make history and beat them twice knowing very well that we have beat them in their own backyard last year.”

Though Hlatshwayo is keen on embarrassing the Super Eagles again, he knows that the history between the two nations is heavily stacked in the favour of the visitors.

“We know that we have only beaten them once and they have beaten us five times, it's going to be a tough encounter but we are very positive that we can beat them again tomorrow. The boys are going to go all out for the win.”

There is pressure on Bafana to perform and produce a positive result on Saturday, considering their putrid performance in their return leg against the Seychelles a month ago.

They will, however, be encouraged by the fact that they have not lost a game in this qualification process and are yet to concede a goal in the four matches played already.

Kick-off at the FNB Stadium is at 15:00.