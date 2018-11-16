'Govt not doing enough to help taverns obtain liquor licences'
A new research study conducted by Euromonitor International shows South Africa's economy suffers a fiscal loss of over R6 billion due to the illicit alcohol trade.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Liquor Forum has accused government of failing to do enough to help taverns obtain licences to ensure their trade in alcohol is legal.
Taverns in townships are complaining that they can't get a license as prescribed by law due to unreasonable red tape.
The president of the liquor forum Fanny Mokoena says tavern owners are being sent from pillar to post to get liquor licenses, but still, government fails to intervene.
“Nothing is being done, once you go to the town planner and they tell you 'no we can’t give you a consent letter'. It’s the end of the road.”
Mokoena says without a license, the police can make arrests for illegal trading.
One of the recommendations made by research company Euromonitor International is that government organisations work closely together to strengthen policies which can promote the legal trade of alcohol.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
