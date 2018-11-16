Gigaba's woes mount as Treasury report implicates him in Transnet impropriety
Malusi Gigaba been fingered in a Treasury forensic investigation as having acted outside of his authority and having compromised the procurement process for 1,064 locomotives from China South Rail.
CAPE TOWN - Embattled former minister Malusi Gigaba may be out of the executive but allegations of impropriety against him continue to mount.
He’s been fingered in a Treasury forensic investigation as having acted outside of his authority and having compromised the procurement process for 1,064 locomotives from China South Rail.
The forensic investigation was released on Friday.
It also indicates that former Transnet CEO Brian Molefe and chief financial officer Anoj Singh misrepresented facts to the Transnet board in making a business case for the acquisition of the trains.
Malusi Gigaba resigned as Home Affairs minister this week, but his decisions as the Public Enterprises Minister are coming back to haunt him.
A Treasury forensic investigation says that he compromised the tender process for the controversial locomotives by signing the agreement between Transnet and China South Rail, something that was improper in his position as minister.
Gigaba acknowledges that it is his signature on the agreements but he’s told investigators that he doesn’t recall signing the agreement and notes that there’s no designation.
The investigation has also found that by making a public announcement about a R35 billion procurement of locomotives, Gigaba compromised the tender process by reducing competition from potential bidders.
Gigaba has also been found to have told Transnet executives to waive instructions from Treasury on the procurement of locomotives.
He also approved an increase in the cost of a 100 locomotives by a billion rand, without the necessary approvals from Treasury and the Transnet board.
READ: The final report from Treasury relating to Transnet investigations
Treasury Report Transnet by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd
Popular in Business
-
Treasury report implicates 3 former Eskom execs in wrongdoing
-
Don’t rule out load shedding, Eskom warns SA
-
Union threatens nationwide Dis-Chem shutdown over wage dispute
-
Basa: Ramaphosa must give investors certainty over land expropriation
-
Eskom suspends head of capital Abram Masango over alleged impropriety
-
[WATCH LIVE] Eskom briefing on coal shortages
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.