55% of tech start-ups based in Gauteng - survey

CAPE TOWN - Gauteng seems to be the place to be to run a new tech startup.

One hundred and fifty-three business founders took part in this year's Ventureburn Tech Startup Survey.

Fifty-five percent of the businesses are based in Gauteng, while 37% are in the Western Cape.

But Ventureburn editor Stephen Timm says the most successful start-ups are found in Cape Town.

“Thirty-five percent of tech start-ups in the Western Cape said they were posting a profit versus 22% in Gauteng.

Cape Town is still the start-up centre of Africa, but we are definitely seeing an uptake in the deals that are coming from Gauteng.

