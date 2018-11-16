Fedusa appeals to govt for R3b bailout for SABC

The SABC has announced it may have to cut jobs due to its financial turmoil.

JOHANNESBURG - The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) has appealed to government to grant the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) a R3 billion guarantee to save nearly 1,000 jobs and return the public broadcaster to operational viability.

Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane and the SABC board are scheduled to meet Treasury officials next week to discuss the terms of a guarantee and strategies to lift the SABC out of its current crisis.

Fedusa's Dennis George says: “This is very important to us because at the job summit, we have agreed to protect jobs and we don’t want to see companies just quickly go over to retrenchments. Retrenches must be the last resort.”