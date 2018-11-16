[FACT CHECK] No, the Chinese aren’t opening their own police stations in SA

-
Discovery Bank accused of intending to discriminate against minoritiesLocal
-
Ramaphosa reveals Bosasa funds were unwittingly used for presidential campaignPolitics
-
2 suspects wanted for allegedly shooting CT traffic officerLocal
-
Criminal probes against Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Grama recommendedBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Eskom CEO: Investigation will determine if more staff will be suspendedLocal
-
100 Rohingya found off Myanmar's south coast en route to MalaysiaWorld
Popular Topics
-
Ramaphosa reveals Bosasa funds were unwittingly used for presidential campaignPolitics
-
2 suspects wanted for allegedly shooting CT traffic officerLocal
-
Criminal probes against Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Grama recommendedBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Eskom CEO: Investigation will determine if more staff will be suspendedLocal
-
Road closures for 947 Cycle ChallengeLocal
-
Jiba interfered, removed me to protect politicians - advocate MlotshwaLocal
Popular Topics
-
Kenya loses appeal to play in women's Cup of NationsSport
-
Cricket-Smith, Warner to make IPL return next yearSport
-
All or nothing for Proteas women against EnglandSport
-
Bulls vs Stormers to kick off SA's 2019 Super Rugby seasonSport
-
Weekend Sport: SA's Magnificent 7Sport
-
Japan promoter says Mayweather bout with kickboxer back onSport
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH] Cassper Nyovest, Shwi Nom'tekhala team up in new songLifestyle
-
Hockney sells for $90.3m, smashes living artist recordLifestyle
-
Diddy's ex-girlfriend Kim Porter found deadLifestyle
-
John Lennon’s killer recalls inner ‘tug of war’ before the murderLifestyle
-
Facebook identifies 2.1 million posts as bullyingWorld
-
Shawn Mendes has Taylor Swift to thank for getting over stage nervesLifestyle
-
Cristiano Ronaldo is 'engaged'Lifestyle
-
[WATCH] DJ Speedsta gears up for 2019Lifestyle
-
More big names added to Global Citizen line-upLifestyle
-
Criminal probes against Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Grama recommendedBusiness
-
Xanthea Limberg lays criminal complaint against De LillePolitics
-
Vytjie Mentor: Duduzane Zuma did introduce me to man affiliated with GuptasLocal
-
‘Constitutional amendment on land reform will be a welcome move for investors’Politics
-
Treasury report: Transnet hired, paid for Gigaba's two bodyguardsBusiness
-
[FIRST ON EWN] Vytjie Mentor backtracks on state capture testimonyLocal
Popular Topics
-
[FACT CHECK] No, the Chinese aren’t opening their own police stations in SAOpinion
-
[OPINION] World Diabetes Day: The dreariness of the diseaseOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Why giving title deeds isn’t the panacea for land reform in SAOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Why Moyane’s removal is key to Ramaphosa’s chances of successOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Crisis proofing South Africa’s water securityOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] SA’s commissions of inquiry: What good can they do?Opinion
-
[FEATURE] Collaboration, science and Mandela’s legacyAfrica
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
Criminal probes against Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Grama recommendedBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Eskom CEO: Investigation will determine if more staff will be suspendedLocal
-
Treasury report: Transnet hired, paid for Gigaba's two bodyguardsBusiness
-
Questions raised over ex-Eskom CFO Anoj Singh’s 'suspicious' R16mLocal
-
Abram Masango quits Eskom after being placed on suspensionBusiness
-
Gigaba's woes mount as Treasury report implicates him in Transnet improprietyBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Fri
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 34°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 35°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 35°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 35°C
- 20°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 37°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 36°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 36°C
- 21°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 35°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 36°C
- 21°C
- Fri
- 37°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 36°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 33°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 36°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 13°C
[FACT CHECK] No, the Chinese aren’t opening their own police stations in SA
Photos of the Eastern Cape province’s police commissioner with Chinese embassy staff have been published on social media and a news website to claim that people from China have opened their own police stations in South Africa.
But a media statement and tweet from the South African police said the photos showed the opening of the new Chinese Community and Police Cooperation Centre in Newton Park, Port Elizabeth.
@SAPoliceService these pictures are circulating on different social media platforms, apparently the Chinese have opened a Police station in Port Elizabeth and have opened 13 others to date, please verify. pic.twitter.com/Cez8WobV3h— Balosang Sanki (@BalosangSanki) October 31, 2018
'PLATFORM FOR GOOD RELATIONS WITH POLICE'
Police spokesperson captain Khaya Tonjeni told Africa Check that the centre was “not a police station”. He said its purpose was to teach the basics of China’s Mandarin language to police officers who work at community service centres in Eastern Cape police stations.
Tonjeni said the Mandarin learning programme started in 2016, but the centre itself only opened on 28 October 2018, the day the photos of commissioner Liziwe Ntshinga and the Chinese Embassy staff were taken.
Jie Zhang, the head of the centre, said it was a nonprofit organisation working to improve relationships between the police, local communities and Chinese people living in the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.
“[The centre] is focused on the safety of Chinese nationals and being a platform for good relations with police to assist Chinese nationals because there is a huge language barrier,” he said.
“In our centre, we have colleagues who work 24/7 who know English and Chinese. It’s also how we can fight against crime and contribute our part for a safer environment here.”
LACK OF INFORMATION COULD MAKE PEOPLE WORRIED
Dr Cobus van Staden, a senior researcher at the South African Institute of International Affairs, said a lack of information could make people worried about the presence of people from China in South Africa.
“The sort of large-scale engagement between the Chinese state and large Chinese companies with a large amount of migration to Africa is relatively new. But also, the policing forums themselves have not been as proactive as they could be in terms of communicating with the rest of the country exactly what their work is.” – Tshiamo Malatji (12/11/2018)
This article appeared on AfricaCheck.org, a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and the media. Follow them on Twitter: @AfricaCheck
More in Opinion
-
[MY TAKE] Inside Cape Town's extortion trialone hour ago
-
[OPINION] World Diabetes Day: The dreariness of the disease5 hours ago
-
[ANALYSIS] Why giving title deeds isn’t the panacea for land reform in SA2 days ago
-
[ANALYSIS] Why Moyane’s removal is key to Ramaphosa’s chances of success3 days ago
-
[ANALYSIS] Crisis proofing South Africa’s water security4 days ago
-
[ANALYSIS] SA’s commissions of inquiry: What good can they do?a week ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.