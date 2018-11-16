Eskom suspends head of capital Abram Masango over alleged impropriety

An investigation is now underway into Masango's alleged actions of impropriety.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has confirmed that it has suspended its group head of capital Abram Masango with immediate effect.

His suspension relates to the Kusile power station project.

It is not the first time that Masango has been suspended. Last year he faced a disciplinary hearing over allegations that he received bribes at Kusile and Medupi power stations.

However, in April this year, he was cleared of all charges against him.