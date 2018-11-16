Eskom sets aside R11.5bn to address coal supply shortages
Eskom is struggling to keep the country’s lights on, with 10 of its power stations having less than 20 days of coal stockpiles and five of those will only last five days.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has presented a nine-point-plan to address the country’s current coal supply woes.
Eskom management has on Friday morning given an update on the state of affairs at the power utility.
Eskom is struggling to keep the country’s lights on, with 10 of its power stations having less than 20 days of coal stockpiles and five of those will only last five days.
As a result, the parastatal is warning South Africans of possible power outages during the festive season.
#Eskom Phakamani Hadebe: We will put a lot of effort, to move the repairs as speedily as posssible, irrespective of how much it will cost us. KM pic.twitter.com/G0kOgyZ0G2— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 16, 2018
Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe says the utility has dedicated R11.5 billion from capital expenditure over the next 12 months to address coal supply.
“Do you want to ensure the financial performance is acceptable or do you want to put South Africans first and make the best that you can to avoid as much as possible load shedding? I feel SA comes first.”
#Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer presents the utility’s 9 Point plan to address coal supply issues. KM pic.twitter.com/G6yAPJMDNs— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 16, 2018
COO Jan Oberholzer says that securing deals remains a challenge as it takes about a year.
“However, to get to the 75% in energy availability factor and above, we’ve set ourselves five key objectives to be achieved in the next one year."
Eskom says its working on a robust emergency procurement process both for coal and spares.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Business
-
Treasury report implicates 3 former Eskom execs in wrongdoing
-
Don’t rule out load shedding, Eskom warns SA
-
Basa: Ramaphosa must give investors certainty over land expropriation
-
Union threatens nationwide Dis-Chem shutdown over wage dispute
-
Eskom suspends head of capital Abram Masango over alleged impropriety
-
[WATCH LIVE] Eskom briefing on coal shortages
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.