Eskom sets aside R11.5bn to address coal supply shortages

Eskom is struggling to keep the country’s lights on, with 10 of its power stations having less than 20 days of coal stockpiles and five of those will only last five days.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has presented a nine-point-plan to address the country’s current coal supply woes.

Eskom management has on Friday morning given an update on the state of affairs at the power utility.

As a result, the parastatal is warning South Africans of possible power outages during the festive season.

#Eskom Phakamani Hadebe: We will put a lot of effort, to move the repairs as speedily as posssible, irrespective of how much it will cost us. KM pic.twitter.com/G0kOgyZ0G2 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 16, 2018

Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe says the utility has dedicated R11.5 billion from capital expenditure over the next 12 months to address coal supply.

“Do you want to ensure the financial performance is acceptable or do you want to put South Africans first and make the best that you can to avoid as much as possible load shedding? I feel SA comes first.”

#Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer presents the utility’s 9 Point plan to address coal supply issues. KM pic.twitter.com/G6yAPJMDNs — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 16, 2018

COO Jan Oberholzer says that securing deals remains a challenge as it takes about a year.

“However, to get to the 75% in energy availability factor and above, we’ve set ourselves five key objectives to be achieved in the next one year."

Eskom says its working on a robust emergency procurement process both for coal and spares.

