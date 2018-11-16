Eskom forsees potential load shedding during festive season

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
Go

Eskom forsees potential load shedding during festive season

Ten of the country's 15 power stations have less than 20 days’ coal supply, five of those have less than 10 days.

Picture: Freeimages.com
Picture: Freeimages.com
50 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says it's started talking to customers about potential rotational load shedding during the festive season.

Ten of the country's 15 power stations have less than 20 days’ coal supply, five of those have less than 10 days.

Eskom's group executive for distribution Mongezi Ntsokolo says South Africans should understand that load shedding is a last resort after all other solutions have been deployed.

He says Eskom has an obligation to consult its customers before interrupting power.

“We are going through exercises where we are communicating with our municipalities to check their readiness.”

The power utility says it will only implement load shedding once it has used up its diesel generation which the utility insists is cheaper than load shedding.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA