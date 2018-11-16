Eskom forsees potential load shedding during festive season
Ten of the country's 15 power stations have less than 20 days’ coal supply, five of those have less than 10 days.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says it's started talking to customers about potential rotational load shedding during the festive season.
Eskom's group executive for distribution Mongezi Ntsokolo says South Africans should understand that load shedding is a last resort after all other solutions have been deployed.
He says Eskom has an obligation to consult its customers before interrupting power.
“We are going through exercises where we are communicating with our municipalities to check their readiness.”
The power utility says it will only implement load shedding once it has used up its diesel generation which the utility insists is cheaper than load shedding.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
