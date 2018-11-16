Emma Roberts: Reese Witherspoon gave me career confidence
The 27-year-old actress praised Witherspoon for her work on Big Little Lies - which she stars in as Madeline Martha Mackenzie, and also executive produces.
LONDON - Emma Roberts has credited Reese Witherspoon with helping her to feel confident about her career, as she didn't realise she could direct, produce and star in a show at the same time before seeing Witherspoon do it.
She said: "I think TV's biggest female trailblazer is Reese Witherspoon - I've loved her ever since I was a kid, just for her acting. But what she's done with Big Little Lies... She's a powerhouse. It's really amazing to see what's possible now. When I was younger, I never thought I could direct, produce and star in a show, because I didn't see it. Now it's being done and it really makes me feel confident in the places I can go in my career."
And the American Horror Story star also looks up to her co-star Sarah Paulson, who she says is the most amazing person to turn to.
She added: "In the American Horror Story cast, I'd turn to Sarah Paulson for life advice. She is the smartest, coolest, funniest person I know. I go to her for fashion advice, too; I see her and I'm like, 'Just stop. You're too amazing.' She's also great to go partying with, plus Gabourey [Sidibe] - she's the most fun."
Roberts also credits children's television network Nickelodeon with helping kick-start her career, as she says that as a child she was obsessed with the shows on the channel and always dreamed of having her own - which she landed aged 12 with her role in Unfabulous.
Speaking to PorterEdit for their Women in TV issue, she said: "Growing up, I was obsessed with all shows Nickelodeon - Clarissa Explains It All, Sabrina the Teenage Witch ... I remember saying to my mom, 'I want my own show on Nickelodeon one day,' and she was like, 'That's a great dream to have.' Then when I was 12, I auditioned for a Nickelodeon show [Unfabulous] and my childhood dream came true."
