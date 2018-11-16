Drunk driving: 'Metro police efforts futile if NPA fails to prosecute offenders'

About 691 people were arrested for drunk driving last month alone, an increase from September’s figure of 664.

JOHANNESBURG - Metro police chief David Tembe says drunk driving remains the most prevalent criminal offence in Johannesburg.

Metro police say they are frustrated by the high number of people arrested for drunk driving last month.

Tembe says he blames the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the South African Police Service for failing to prosecute the culprits.

Metro police issued over 228,000 tickets for road violations.

They also impounded over 600 minibus taxis that were found to be unroadworthy.

However, Tembe says all these efforts are futile if the NPA fails to prosecute offenders.

