Drunk driving: 'Metro police efforts futile if NPA fails to prosecute offenders'
About 691 people were arrested for drunk driving last month alone, an increase from September’s figure of 664.
JOHANNESBURG - Metro police chief David Tembe says drunk driving remains the most prevalent criminal offence in Johannesburg.
About 691 people were arrested for drunk driving last month alone, an increase from September’s figure of 664.
Metro police say they are frustrated by the high number of people arrested for drunk driving last month.
Tembe says he blames the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the South African Police Service for failing to prosecute the culprits.
Metro police issued over 228,000 tickets for road violations.
They also impounded over 600 minibus taxis that were found to be unroadworthy.
However, Tembe says all these efforts are futile if the NPA fails to prosecute offenders.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
[FIRST ON EWN] Vytjie Mentor backtracks on state capture testimony
-
Treasury report implicates 3 former Eskom execs in wrongdoing
-
Zondo: Vytjie Mentor's evidence could have serious consequences
-
CT motorist filmed driving over 2 baby geese identified
-
[EXPLAINER] What are Jacob Zuma’s chances of a stay of prosecution?
-
Union threatens nationwide Dis-Chem shutdown over wage dispute
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.