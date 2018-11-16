Don’t rule out load shedding, Eskom warns SA
Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe says due to the low energy demand in December, the utility is planning to embark on planned maintenance.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has again warned South Africans that load shedding can’t be ruled out for the rest of the year.
The utility is currently giving an update on the state of affairs at the financially battling parastatal.
He is, however, concerned about unplanned maintenance which now amounts to a staggering 51%.
#Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe: We have not been strong in the maintance field, both online and offline. KM pic.twitter.com/r5RpkkC31B— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 16, 2018
WATCH: Eskom briefing on coal shortages
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
